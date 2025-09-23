Mumbai’s new airport opens on 30 September

GURUGRAM, 24 September 2025: Air India group announced on Tuesday its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA, IATA code: NMI) on 30 September, when the airport’s first phase opens.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will operate NWIA’s first phase of operations and collaborate with Air India Group to boost domestic and international connectivity as well as propel India’s growth in becoming the world’s third-largest air passenger market by 2030.

Photo credit Air India Group. Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In the initial phase of the new airport’s operations, Air India Group’s low-cost carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to NMIA, connecting 15 Indian cities.

The Air India group plans to increase its daily departures to 55 (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to five daily international flights from NMIA.

By winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from NMI, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, said: “We look forward to commencing operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, as Mumbai joins the league of world cities with more than one airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country’s key global transit hubs for both passengers and cargo, given its strategic geographical location.”

Air India Express’ planned operations at NMIA will significantly enhance connectivity to and from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to destinations within and outside India, while facilitating seamless international transits through NMIA.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of freight annually.