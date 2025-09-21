Crackdown on rogue tour vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 September 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) fully supports measures taken by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Kelantan and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to resolve the misuse of the International Circulation Permit (ICP) by foreign-registered vehicles, particularly from Thailand.

This follows recent media reports that several Thailand-registered vans were caught operating illegally in Malaysia during the recent school holiday period, transporting tourists without valid permits.

MATTA President Nigel Wong.

MATTA said in its statement that “these activities are not just a violation of Malaysian laws but also undermine the integrity of the local tourism industry and place unfair pressure on legitimate Malaysian operators.”

JPJ has announced that it will initiate integrated operations in collaboration with MOTAC to detect and put an end to the misuse of ICPs by Thai-registered vehicles.

MATTA commends JPJ’s vigilance in safeguarding Malaysia’s laws, tourism standards, and road safety. The illegal entry and operation of foreign tour vehicles not only breach regulations but also undermine the interests of legitimate Malaysian tour and travel operators who comply with licensing, taxation, and safety requirements.

“The presence of these vehicles ferrying tourists without proper permits poses risks to passengers, creates unfair competition, and deprives local businesses of rightful opportunities. Tourism is a vital sector of Malaysia’s economy, and protecting its integrity is essential to ensuring sustainable growth and fair business practices,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

The matter was also highlighted during the recent Engagement Session organised by MATTA along with several relevant agencies (JPJ, APAD, and Puspakom) in Kelantan, where MATTA members voiced strong concerns about the negative impact of unlicensed foreign vehicles on the local tourism industry.

Under MATTA’s Land Transportation portfolio, addressing the issue of illegal operators remains one of the industry’s most fundamental challenges.

MATTA Vice President of Land Transportation, Subramaniam Kandasamy, emphasised: “Solving the problem of illegal operators is key towards modernising our industry and unlocking solutions to many of the other issues we face.”

In line with this, MATTA will launch a comprehensive Safety Programme to strengthen industry standards and ensure the well-being of travellers. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that MATTA members abide by the highest levels of professionalism, accountability, and service quality.

MATTA stands ready to collaborate with JPJ, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), and other enforcement agencies to curb such practices and ensure that all tourism-related activities in Malaysia are conducted in compliance with the law.