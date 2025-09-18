DUBAI, UAE, 19 September 2025: Emirates will deploy its Airbus A350 to Hangzhou, China, on its daily service from 26 October 2025.

Coming just three months after its inaugural service, the deployment reinforces Emirates’ steadfast commitment to providing an outstanding experience for travellers to and from its newest destination in the Chinese mainland.

The Emirates A350 will operate on flight EK310, which departs from Dubai International Airport at 0415 and arrives in Hangzhou at 1600. The return flight, EK311, departs Hangzhou at 0010, landing in Dubai at 0610.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Over the last year, we have made significant investments in our operations on the Chinese mainland, creating meaningful impact through the launch of brand-new destinations and providing an elevated in-flight experience with our latest products. Introducing the A350 to Hangzhou is the natural next step, as we continue to bring the latest and greatest that Emirates has to offer to China’s skies. The A350 is an exciting addition to our fleet mix, adding a new dynamic to our existing operations in China.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers from Hangzhou on the new Emirates A350 soon.”

A closer look at the Emirates A350

The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, complementing the existing line-up of Boeing 777s and A380s, both of which serve the Chinese mainland. Kitted out in the airline’s latest signature interiors, the A350 features sleek and spacious cabins, with extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes. Designed around customer comfort, the aircraft features seamless technology touchpoints and ground-breaking in-flight entertainment to elevate the passenger experience.

The deployment of the A350 also introduces Premium Economy to Hangzhou, expanding Emirates’ premium offering to and from the city. Making luxury travel more accessible to a broader audience, Premium Economy offers an experience similar to Business Class on many airlines, with spacious leather reclining seats with leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights and a globally exclusive sparkling wine – Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 provides 312 seats: 32 next-generation Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 of the highly-lauded Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration and 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com, the Emirates App, the Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com for customers in China.