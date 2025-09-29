SINGAPORE, 30 September 2025: Star Alliance welcomes Lufthansa City Airlines as the newest member through the alliance’s founding member airline, Lufthansa Group

Commenting on the newest member, Star Alliance Vice President – Corporate Strategy, Renato Ramos said: “Lufthansa City Airlines joins us at a time when our collective focus is sharper than ever — building a world effortlessly connected and delivering journeys that feel seamless at every step. With this addition, Star Alliance continues to enable members to go above and beyond, creating more value and better experiences for our customers.”

The youngest airline in Lufthansa Group, Lufthansa City Airlines, is based in Munich and Frankfurt, connecting cities across Europe with Lufthansa’s hubs and feeding the Group’s long-haul network through its short-haul services. The inclusion of Lufthansa City Airlines expands the Star Alliance network to over 18,000 daily flights to more than 1,150 destinations in over 190 countries.

Lufthansa Group Vice President, Head of Partnership Management, Roy Lease said: “I am happy to see the number of Lufthansa Group Star Alliance members growing with the addition of Lufthansa City Airlines. Being a Star Alliance member will not only enhance Lufthansa City Airlines’ growth and ensure an even more seamless experience for Star Alliance customers, but also further strengthen Star Alliance’s leading position in Europe.”