ATG acquires CWT’s German operations

SINGAPORE, 4 September 2025: ATG Travel Worldwide B.V. (ATG), a privately held global provider of travel and expense management solutions, announced Tuesday the successful closing of its acquisition of CWT’s business travel operations in Germany.

This strategic move strengthens ATG’s footprint in a key European market and aligns with its long-term global growth strategy.

ATG Business Travel Management GmbH Managing Director, Peter Ashworth.

“Welcoming our new teammates and customers marks an exciting next chapter for our business in Germany,” said ATG Travel Worldwide President Torsten Krings.

“Our goal is to ensure continuity for our employees and customers; maintaining the trusted relationships and results our customers depend on, while enhancing them with ATG’s people-first focus, innovation, and high-touch service.”

The acquired entity will be known as ATG Business Travel Management GmbH and will operate as a separate entity, focusing on the German market.

“The German operation will operate completely autonomously, and enjoy the benefits that come from local leadership, local controls, decisions and financials,” said ATG Business Travel Management GmbH Managing Director, Peter Ashworth.

ATG has experienced success with its existing ATG Travel Deutschland, GmbH, based in Frankfurt, which will continue to operate as a separate, sister entity.

ATG, which already operates in over 150 countries, is now positioned to deepen its presence within Germany’s business travel ecosystem, tapping into enhanced local expertise and client relationships. The acquisition underscores ATG’s sustained investment in its German operations and commitment to scalable, value-driven expansion.

About ATG

ATG Travel Worldwide BV, headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands, is a global travel and expense management leader. It offers services through the Americas (USA), Europe/Middle East/Africa (Frankfurt, Germany), as well as the Asia Pacific (Singapore), with franchise partner offices covering over 150 countries. The company has 7,800 global employees and a worldwide turnover representing more than USD7.2 billion.