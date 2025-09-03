Scoot adopts Dohop interline technology

SINGAPORE, 4 September 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced Tuesday the launch of its virtual interline platform, developed in collaboration with leading travel solutions technology company Dohop.

Dohop’s interline technology enables airlines to form flexible partnerships quickly, complementing traditional interline and codeshare agreements.

Photo credit: Scoot.

With this integration, customers starting their search from the airline’s website (flyscoot.com) can seamlessly connect to the new platform (dohoppowered.flyscoot.com), enabling them to book self-connect itineraries where one leg of the journey is operated by Scoot and the other by a partner airline.

Through initial partners, easyJet and Citilink, customers can now book flights from Singapore to over 30 additional destinations across Europe and Indonesia, complementing Scoot’s network of 70 international destinations.

For instance, users who initiate their flight search on Scoot’s website can now conveniently book flights from Singapore to European destinations such as Milan, Paris, Geneva, as well as Indonesian destinations like Kendari, Solo, and Ambon, among others.

Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Calvin Chan said: “This launch represents an exciting step forward for Scoot as we continue to enhance the travel experience for our customers. This collaboration with Dohop enables our customers to explore a wider range of destinations with ease, and we look forward to building on this momentum and working with additional airline partners to unlock even more travel opportunities for our customers, at the same great value.”

“We are delighted to support Scoot as they launch their new booking platform,” said Sarah Hanan, Chief Commercial Officer at Dohop. “Scoot has been a valuable partner, and we’re excited to see them take this step towards expanding their footprint even further. This partnership exemplifies the growing trend in the airline industry towards flexible, passenger-centric connectivity.”

In addition to the convenience of a seamless booking experience, journeys booked through Scoot’s new platform are protected by ConnectSure, which protects passengers in the event of flight delays or cancellations.