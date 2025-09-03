MATTA Fair names RHB Exclusive Platinum Sponsor

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 September 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has named RHB Bank as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the MATTA Fair, 5-7 September 2025.

This marks the fifth consecutive partnership between RHB Bank and the MATTA Fair, reinforcing both parties’ commitment to making travel and holiday adventures smoother, more convenient and more rewarding for all those exploring both domestic and international destinations. Visitors can look forward to exclusive promotions and financial solutions located at Level 1 (Domestic Hall) and Level 2 (International Hall) in MITEC.

MATTA President Nigel Wong (centre left) and RHB Banking Group, Managing Director of Group Community Banking, Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo (centre right).

The 57th edition of the MATTA Fair is set to take place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. It will be the biggest fair yet, covering a record-breaking 2,049 booths covering 40,820 sqft of exhibition space with 334 participating companies.

“Everyone should experience the beauty of travel. It’s a passion shared by many Malaysians, and only through travel that we witness the world in its truest colours, connect with people of various cultures, and return to the warmth of our homes with stories and memories that last a lifetime. With RHB Bank as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor, we can offer even greater opportunities for Malaysians to achieve their dream travel and holiday adventures conveniently and without worry,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

The continued support from RHB Bank underlines the success of previous collaborative efforts in advancing Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry. It also reflects MATTA’s commitment to offering visitors enhanced access to financial solutions that complement their travel needs. The strong and ongoing support from MATTA Fair visitors reflects their trust, confidence, and satisfaction with the vast array of travel deals on offer.

RHB offers travel benefits with discounts of up to MYR1,500 on flights, hotels and tour bookings at the MATTA Fair when using RHB Visa Cards/-i. In addition, Muslim travellers can also enjoy savings of up to RM800 on specially curated travel packages offered by RHB.

RHB Banking Group, Managing Director of Group Community Banking, Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo, said: “At RHB, banking goes beyond numbers and financial transactions. It is about empowering our customers to live more meaningful lives. Travel plays an important role in that journey. Through our collaboration with MATTA Fair, we can introduce tailored financial products that make travel more rewarding, affordable and worry-free. From our flagship RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i to exclusive travel rewards, flexible instalment plans and travel protection, the fair provides a unique opportunity for us to engage directly with travellers and build lasting trust.”

The RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i, which supports 34 currencies with no conversion fees, continues to gain strong momentum with year-on-year international spending doubling compared to 2024 and over 100,000 cards issued as of July 2025. To further support customers, RHB recently introduced RHB Pay Later/-i, a feature that allows purchases made on the Debit Card/-i to be split into up to six monthly instalments. Available in both Shariah-compliant and conventional options, it offers flexibility, convenience and peace of mind in managing travel expenses.

During the fair, new customers who open an RHB Multi-Currency Account/-i and apply for the Debit Card/-i will enjoy MYR20 cashback with a minimum deposit of MYR500 into the Multi-Currency Account/-i, along with the chance to win up to MYR20,000 in cash prizes.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 from Friday to Sunday, 5 to 7 September. Visitors should take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking, Kompleks Mahkamah KL open parking, The MET basement, MET 1 basement and MET 9 open parking.

For the latest updates, visit mattafair.org.my.