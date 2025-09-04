A meeting of minds and medicines

BANGKOK, 5 September 2025: Bangkok will host the We Are The World Biotech – AI Innovative & Integrated East-West Medicine Global Summit from 9 to 11 November at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) meeting room 101-120, Level 1.

‘We are the World’ is a nonprofit movement and organiser of the Bangkok summit* that promises to reframe how we think about wellness, treatment, and longevity in the twenty-first century.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

For too long, patients and families facing chronic conditions such as Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and Autism have been told that Western medicine offers only limited options. While modern pharmaceuticals and hospital systems are invaluable, they often focus on managing symptoms rather than addressing root causes. Eastern traditions, particularly Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), have for centuries pursued balance and prevention. Now, with the help of artificial intelligence and biotechnology, the two worlds are set to converge in Bangkok.

The summit will bring together global experts in bioscience, TCM, Western medicine, and AI innovation. Their mission is to share reliable medical information, promote transparency, and highlight therapies that combine the best of Eastern and Western approaches. The ambition is nothing less than to create a new healthcare paradigm for Asia that also has a global impact.

Cutting through the noise

One of the most significant challenges today is separating genuine treatment from marketing hype. Patients are often left confused by conflicting advice and misleading claims. The organisers of We Are The World pledge to provide a professional platform where knowledge is accurate, evidence-based, and accessible. This is not about miracle cures, but about building trust and demonstrating how integrative medicine can offer genuine hope.

Why Bangkok

Bangkok is a fitting host for this ground-breaking event. Thailand has long been a leader in wellness tourism and medical travel, boasting a combination of advanced hospitals, respected traditional therapies, and affordability that rivals Western markets. The summit will showcase how Asia can leverage cost efficiency, centuries of TCM wisdom, and cutting–edge AI to deliver innovative healthcare solutions.

Over three days, delegates will explore case studies and breakthroughs across conditions that stretch the limits of conventional medicine. Topics include autism, Alzheimer’s, cancer, lupus, diabetes, kidney disease, AIDS, stroke, and hypertension. Participants will hear from professors, doctors, and researchers who are at the frontier of integrating East–West treatments.

A summit with direct Impact

Combining the wisdom of East and West

The event is not only about dialogue. Delegates will have access to second medical opinions from leading doctors, and 1% of patients will receive free cutting–edge treatments, including longevity consultations. This unique initiative extends hope to those who might otherwise feel left behind.

Dr Michael Yao, PhD, a biopharmaceutical policy leader and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the FDA, summarises the vision: “No illness should deprive anyone of their right to hope and comprehensive care. By combining the wisdom of East and West with today’s most advanced technologies, we can open new possibilities for patients everywhere.”

Whether you are a medical professional, a wellness traveller, or someone personally touched by illness, We Are The World in Bangkok is an opportunity to connect with the brightest minds and most compassionate healers. In a city known for its hospitality, the world will gather to explore the future of health.

For more details, visit www.wearetheworldasia.org.