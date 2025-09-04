Agoda lists Asia’s top caving destinations

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda invites travel enthusiasts and nature lovers to explore some of Asia’s most incredible caves.

As the trend for immersive travel experiences grows, cave exploration promises unforgettable adventures with truly breathtaking views.

Photo credit: Vietnam Airlines. Son Doong Cave, located in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, Vietnam, is the largest cave in the world and a global icon of adventure tourism.

Cave exploration offers a chance to witness the artistry of nature, sculpted over millions of years. From intricate stalactites and stalagmites to serene underground lakes, these caves offer a glimpse into a world rarely seen.

But before you decide to embark on caving as a leisure pursuit, there are essential safety instructions when caving for the first time.

Caving can be an incredible and rewarding experience, but it’s essential to prioritise safety, especially for your first trip. The best way to learn is by going with an experienced caver or a local caving club (known as a “grotto”).

Here are some key safety instructions to follow, along with the support that cave tour specialists should provide.

Before you go

Never cave alone. The minimum recommended group size is four people. This ensures that if one person is injured, one can stay with them while the other two go for help.

Find an experienced leader. Go with someone who knows the cave and can guide you through the hazards and challenges.

Tell someone where you’re going. Establish a “surface watch” with a reliable person who is not on the trip. Give them your caving plan, including the cave location, the names of everyone in your group, your vehicle information, and your estimated time of return. Have a plan for what they should do if you don’t check in by a specific time.

Check the weather. Be aware of the forecast, especially for rain, as caves can flood quickly and without warning.

Know your limits. Caving is physically demanding. Be honest about your fitness level and don’t push yourself beyond your limits.

Essential gear and clothing

Three sources of light. This is the most crucial rule of caving. Your primary light should be a helmet-mounted headlamp to keep your hands free. You should also carry two reliable backup lights, such as waterproof flashlights, along with extra batteries for all of them.

A sturdy helmet with a chin strap. This is non-negotiable. You will hit your head, and a helmet will protect you from falling rocks and low ceilings.

Proper clothing. Dress in layers and avoid cotton, as it absorbs water and can cause you to feel cold. Synthetic materials are a better choice. Wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt to protect your skin from scrapes and dirt.

Sturdy footwear. Wear boots with good ankle support and traction to prevent falls on wet and slippery surfaces.

Knee and elbow pads. These will be a lifesaver when crawling through tight spaces.

Gloves. They will protect your hands from scrapes and the cold.

A small backpack. Pack a first-aid kit, a small amount of food, and plenty of water.

While caving

Move slowly and carefully. Falls are the most common cause of caving accidents. Always be deliberate with your movements.

Maintain “three points of contact.” When moving over uneven or slippery ground, always have three points of your body (e.g., two feet and one hand) in contact with a stable surface.

Stay with your group. Do not wander off on your own. Maintain communication and make sure everyone is within earshot.

Don’t run or jump. The ground is uneven, slippery, and full of unseen hazards.

Be a good steward of the cave. Remember the caver’s motto: “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time.” Do not touch or damage cave formations (stalactites, stalagmites, etc.), as the oils from your skin can prevent them from growing. Pack out all your trash, including food scraps.

For travellers eager to take in these underground wonders, Agoda presents a guide to cave destinations that will deliver lasting memories. Ensure the tour guide company you use prioritises safety and provides the necessary support gear for participants.

Seven must-visit caves in Asia

Here’s Agoda’s curated list of seven must-visit caves in Asia supported by guided tours:

Son Doong Cave, Quang Binh, Vietnam:

As the world’s largest cave, Son Doong is a bucket-list destination for adventurers. Its vast chambers and unique ecosystems, including a fast-flowing subterranean river, provide a dramatic backdrop for photography, with guided tours offering insights into its geological wonders. Borra Caves, Andhra Pradesh, India:

Nestled in the Ananthagiri Hills, Borra Caves are renowned for their impressive stalactites and stalagmites. Visitors can explore the intricate formations on guided tours, capturing the play of light and shadow that creates a magical atmosphere. Ryusendo Cave, Iwate, Japan:

Known for its crystal-clear underground lakes, Ryusendo Cave offers a serene escape into nature’s artistry. There are guided tours, and photography enthusiasts will find endless opportunities to capture the cave’s ethereal beauty, especially with the vibrant blue hues of the water. Hwanseon Cave, Gangwon, South Korea:

Formed around 530 million years ago, Hwanseon Cave is the largest limestone cave in Asia. The cave boasts a labyrinth of tunnels and stunning rock formations. Guided tours offer visitors the chance to explore its natural splendour, providing ideal opportunities for capturing awe-inspiring photographs. Mulu Caves, Sarawak, Malaysia:

Located in Gunung Mulu National Park, these caves are a UNESCO World Heritage site. The vast chambers and unique formations offer endless photographic opportunities, with guided tours providing insights into the cave’s history and geology. Gua Gong, East Java, Indonesia:

Known for its mesmerising stalactites and stalagmites, Gua Gong is a hidden gem in East Java, offering guided tours. The cave’s natural acoustics and stunning formations make it a must-visit for photographers seeking the perfect shot.

“Agoda has created a list of cave destinations to capture the imagination of nature enthusiasts, shared Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply Andrew Smith. We’re proud to be a trusted partner in exploration, unearthing the best deals so travellers can experience the world’s majestic beauty with ease and confidence.”