Thales extends global partnership with CWT

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2025: CWT announced on Tuesday the renewal of its contract to provide corporate travel management services to Thales, a global technology leader in the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors.

A CWT client since 2001, Thales has steadily expanded its collaboration with the travel management company over the years. Today, CWT supports the Thales Group’s travel program in 50 countries worldwide.

The extension reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence. For example, over the course of the partnership, CWT has continually enhanced its offerings with AI-enabled capabilities, including its messaging (chat) service, price optimisation solutions, and “Intelligent Display” hotel recommendation engine—helping Thales unlock greater traveller satisfaction, cost efficiencies, and sustainability insights across their programme.

“This renewal is a testament to the strength and depth of our partnership with Thales, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said CWT Global Lead Defence and Government Customers Greg Harkins. “We’re proud to continue supporting Thales’ evolving needs as they pursue their ambitious strategy, and we look forward to delivering further value through our global reach, technology solutions, and traveller-centric approach.”

CWT is a leading global partner in business travel, meetings, and events. Operating across six continents, it delivers tailored solutions that help organisations connect, engage, and thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving world.