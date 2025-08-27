DUBAI, 28 August 2025: Emirates returns as the Official Airline of the US Open Grand Slam® tournament for the 14th consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to world-class tennis and exceptional fan experiences.

Until the finals on 7 September, Emirates will once again open its doors to its signature 1,358-square-foot luxury hospitality suite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. As one of the largest and most sought-after venues at the tournament, the suite provides unparalleled court views and premium experiences for tennis enthusiasts, celebrities, sports legends, and guests throughout two weeks of the championship.

On 23 August, Emirates cabin crew, team members, and Emirates pilot mascots celebrated Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day by meeting children on the ground, distributing toys, colouring packs and explorer bags, and helping create memories for children with Polaroid photos in limited-edition US Open frames.

Emirates hosted a tennis clinic for children from the Kings County Tennis League, with tennis legends Sloane Stephens and John Isner on 26 August, on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open.

Emirates returns as the Official Airline of the US Open Grand Slam tournament for the 14th consecutive year — Arthur Ashe Stadium (photo by Mike Lawrence).

Emirates’ Force for Good programme was launched in partnership with the USTA Foundation in 2024 with the shared goal of empowering youth and expanding access to safe, high-quality tennis facilities. So far, the airline and the USTA Foundation have successfully presented communities in Brooklyn, New York, and East Palo Alto, California, with brand-new tennis courts.

To ensure that jet-setting fans don’t miss a moment of the action, the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system will broadcast live US Open matches on Sport 24, available on more than 1,000 flights per week globally and viewed by millions of passengers during the two weeks of the tournament. For important finals and matches, the big screen at the A380 Onboard Lounge serves as an unrivalled setting for a big game. Die-hard tennis fans can also stay entertained with 50 tennis films and documentaries on 40 channels.

Redeem Skywards miles and watch

Emirates Skywards continues to leverage the airline’s extensive sponsorship portfolio to offer its 35 million members worldwide exclusive privileges and unmatched rewards. With Skywards Exclusives, members can bid or redeem Miles to watch the action live at world-renowned sporting events, including all four Grand Slam tournaments. In total, more than 20 million Miles have been redeemed for tickets to watch matches at the US Open, with the highest bid ever recorded of 744,000 Miles for a pair of Men’s Final – Courtside Seats tickets. For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.

For flight information and fare bookings, visit: www.emirates.com.