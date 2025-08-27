Korean Air announces Boeing aircraft order

SEOUL, 28 August 2025: Korean Air announced on Monday its intent to purchase 103 next-generation aircraft from Boeing, 19 spare engines from GE Aerospace and CFM International, and a comprehensive engine maintenance programme with GE Aerospace on 25 August.

The total investment is valued at approximately USD50 billion (KRW70 trillion): USD36.2 billion (KRW50 trillion) for Boeing aircraft, USD690 million (KRW1 trillion) for 19 spare engines and an additional USD13 billion (KRW18.2 trillion) for the 20-year engine maintenance service contract.

Photo credit: Korean Air.

The agreements were formalised on 25 August at a signing ceremony in Washington D.C, attended by Walter Cho, Chairman and CEO of Korean Air and Hanjin Group; Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; and Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines & Services at GE Aerospace.

The aircraft purchase order includes 20 Boeing 777-9s, 25 Boeing 787-10s, 50 Boeing 737-10s, and eight Boeing 777-8F freighters. The aircraft are scheduled for phased delivery through the end of 2030.

This strategic aircraft acquisition is a proactive measure to support Korean Air’s long-term growth following its integration with Asiana Airlines. The airline’s investment plan extends into the mid-to-late 2030s, reflecting delivery delays affecting the global aviation industry.

Korean Air’s fleet strategy will standardise its long-term operations around five highly efficient aircraft families: the Boeing 777, 787, and 737, along with the Airbus A350 and A321neo. This move is expected to ensure a stable capacity growth, achieve economies of scale through fleet simplification, enhance fuel efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and improve the overall customer experience.

In addition to the new aircraft, Korean Air will acquire 11 spare engines from GE Aerospace and eight from CFM International. The airline will also receive 20 years of engine maintenance service from GE Aerospace for 28 aircraft, representing a significant investment in operational stability and safety.

Korean Air has a long history of fostering close ties between the two countries, beginning with the opening of its first US cargo route (Seoul-Tokyo-Los Angeles) in April 1971 and its first passenger route (Seoul-Tokyo-Honolulu-Los Angeles) in April 1972. This cooperation continues today through its trans-Pacific joint venture with Delta Air Lines.