Royal Orchid Holidays returns to South Africa

BANGKOK, 29 August 2025: Bangkok-based destination management company IAsia Thailand and Royal Orchid Holidays, a division of Thai Airways International, will reintroduce the iconic Royal Orchid Holidays brand to the South African market, effective 1 September 2025.

Under this strategic alliance, IAsia Thailand will supply Royal Orchid Holidays South Africa with its full suite of travel services, including hotels, tours, activities, packages, and ground transfers, which will be distributed by Simply Nexus’ extensive network across South Africa.

IAsia Thailand General Manager Nick Critelli (left) and Royal Orchid Holidays Team Lead Panida Indrambarya (centre).

“Partnering with Simply Nexus on behalf of Royal Orchid Holidays is a natural next step for IAsia Thailand,” said IAsia Thailand General Manager Nick Critelli. “We’ve established a strong reputation and presence in both Thailand and South Africa, and we’re excited to bring our full product range to Royal Orchid Holidays as we help reintroduce this respected brand back into the South African market.”

The first website for tours is now live at https://royalorchidholidays.co.za/

Royal Orchid Holidays Team Lead Panida Indrambarya noted: “At Royal Orchid Holidays, we take pride not only in curating unforgettable travel experiences but also in the strong relationships we’ve nurtured over the years — with service partners, local guides, and our valued guests. We are delighted to collaborate with Simply Nexus to reestablish our footprint in South Africa.”

Christopher Simonsen of Simply Nexus added: “The return of Royal Orchid Holidays brings South African travellers more than just access to great hotels — it offers a suite of exclusive experiences, on-the-ground services, and valuable benefits that set this brand apart. We’re thrilled to help reintroduce a name that South Africans already know and trust.”