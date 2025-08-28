Qantas brings back double points offer

SINGAPORE, 29 August 2025: Qantas Frequent Flyers can fast-track their status or boost their points balance with the return of the popular Double Status Credits or Qantas Points offer that is up and running until 4 September.

Members who book any Qantas-marketed and operated regional, domestic or international flight can choose to earn either double Status Credits or Qantas Points. Double points can also be earned on Qantas Hotel and Holiday bookings during the same period.

Members can register for the offer via the Qantas App and make unlimited bookings for travel between 4 September 2025 and 22 August 2026.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance said hundreds of thousands of members participated in the last offer, introduced in March 2025.

“This is one of our most highly anticipated offers of the year and an excellent way for members to unlock the travel benefits that they value most. They may want to fast-track their annual status to access hundreds of lounges, or boost their points balance to book their next reward seat or upgrade. This offer helps them get there sooner.

“Across the programme more broadly, we’re focused on making the programme more rewarding for members. We’ve added millions more reward seats, partnered with flagship program partners, and helped members book a record number of trips using their points. In fact, more than 15,000 reward seats are booked each day, including 1,000 Classic seats in premium cabins to international destinations.”

Double Status Credits help frequent flyers advance through Qantas’ annual status tiers more quickly (Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Platinum One), unlocking benefits such as access to over 650 Qantas and partner lounges, priority check-in and boarding, and additional baggage allowances.

Frequent flyers can use double Qantas Points to boost their points balance and book reward seats, request flight upgrades, book hotel stays or make purchases on the Qantas Marketplace or with Ticketek.

During the last offer in March, two-thirds of participating members opted for double Status Credits, while one-third opted for double Qantas Points.

Today, Qantas is also thanking all active frequent flyers for their continued loyalty and gifting bonus Status Credits to members who have engaged in the program in the last 18 months. The number of Status Credits will vary by tier and will be added to members’ counts automatically in September.