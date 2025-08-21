PTM 2025 readies to host B2B networking

BANGKOK, 22 August 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has released programme details for the PATA Travel Mart 2025 (PTM 2025), due to convene at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand, from 26 to 28 August.

In addition to the travel mart, which will cover three days of B2B networking between 500 travel and hospitality organisations, PT will feature a one-day Knowledge Forum and the PATA Gold Awards 2025 Gala Dinner.

Photo credit: PATA.

“PATA Travel Mart is designed to bring together the heart of the Asia Pacific tourism industry, but it is only through the united efforts of industry leaders from both the private and public sectors that meaningful connections can be created — connections that inspire growth and collaboration among buyers, exhibitors, and all participants,” stated PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

Programme key highlight

Before the official opening of the mart, PATA will organise the PATA Youth Symposium 2025 at Srinakharinwirot University on 25 August. The PATA Executive Board Meeting will also convene that afternoon, bringing together the organisation’s leading voices, followed by the full-day PATA Board Meeting on 26 August. (Both are closed-door gatherings open to just PATA’s elected officials.

PATA Knowledge Forum

Open to registered PTM delegates, the PATA Knowledge Forum with the theme “Designing Meaningful Tourism for a Changing World,” will run concurrently with the official first day of the PTM’s appointment sessions on 26 August.

At the beginning of the forum, Sharzede Datu Haji Askor, CEO of the Sarawak Tourism Board, will join the stage to officially introduce Sarawak, Malaysia, as the host destination of the PATA Travel Mart 2026.

This full-day conference will feature presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions on emerging markets, the perspectives of young tourism professionals, inclusivity in tourism, travel technology, and key trends shaping the travel and tourism sectors.

Forum speakers

Following the forum, the day will conclude with a Welcome Reception hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

On 27 August, the second day of the exhibition, industry and media delegates are invited to attend the opening ceremony at 1000. The ceremony will be followed by a VIP tour of the Mart led by the PATA CEO.

On the evening of 27 August, the PATA Gold Awards 2025 Gala Dinner, sponsored by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will be held to honour 20 award winners for their outstanding achievements across two key categories: Marketing and Sustainability & Social Responsibility.

From 27 to 28 August, business and open hall sessions will provide networking and collaboration opportunities between buyers and sellers. Additionally, on the final day of PTM, trade visitors can attend the Mart.

For the full programme, visit: www.pata.org/pata-travel-mart-2025

The Cvent Event App launched on 21 August, allowing PTM 2025 delegates to stay updated on the programme, schedule appointments with industry professionals, and ensure a seamless event experience.