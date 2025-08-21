SWISS previews its Grand Suite in the skies

SINGAPORE, 22 August 2025: SWISS says it is setting new benchmarks in first-class air travel with the introduction of the ‘SWISS First Grand Suite’, which combines two first-class suites into a single spacious and self-contained space that can serve as a bedroom, an office or a meeting room.

It is part of the airline’s broader new SWISS Senses cabin and service concept aimed explicitly at top premium travellers who attach high value to space, calm and privacy, be it for business or personal reasons.

Photo credit: SWISS.



The new SWISS First Grand Suite allows two adjoining first-class suites, including the aisle, to be combined into a single extensive and exclusively secluded loft to provide additional room for couples travelling together, families or business travellers. The combined private area, which also features over 1.8-metre-high walls, can be used as a workplace, a restaurant, or a bedroom, enabling its occupants to spend their flight free and undisturbed within their exclusive zone.

The SWISS First Grand Suite will make its debut on the new Airbus A350s and the gradually refurbished Airbus A330s in early 2026 on flights from Switzerland. The new first-class air travel experience will also be available on SWISS’s Boeing 777s at a later date.

It will complement the existing first-class offering of the Single Suite by the window and the middle Suite Plus, which can also be configured to accommodate two passengers travelling together.

It will be bookable solely via the exclusive SWISS First hotline with its concierge service for up to three travellers.