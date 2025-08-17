BWH GB makes gains in 1H2025

LONDON, 18 August 2025: BWH Hotels GB has reported a 7% jump in revenue in the first half of 2025, with leisure groups and MICE bookings two of the key drivers.

From January to June 2025, BWH GB — the UK’s largest group of independent hotels, including Best Western and World Hotels — delivered UKP73.3 million in room revenue, a 7% increase on 2024 and ahead of an ambitious budget.

Photo credit: BWH GB.

This growth comes despite cautious spending across leisure and corporate sectors, as many larger groups revise forecasts amid ongoing economic headwinds.

Meetings, events and group bookings are up 19% year-on-year, despite an overall decline in industry enquiries. This is credited to the group’s dedicated Venues Team and the launch of Planners Advantage, an extension of BWH’s global BW Rewards programme to M&E organisers.

The Rewards programme also continues to grow, with members spending UKP30.6 million in BWH hotels in the first half of 2025. This is a 17% increase over 2024 and 11% ahead of budget.

Elsewhere, the group welcomed nine new hotels in the first half of the year, including The Clarence Gardens Hotel in Scarborough, Velvet Hotel in Manchester and The Crooklands in Kendal, with more additions to the BW Signature Collection anticipated soon.

For more information on BWH Hotels, visit: www.joinbwhhotels.co.uk