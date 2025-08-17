BANGKOK, Thailand 18 August 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is redefining the way travellers experience the Maldives with four distinct private island resorts, each tailored to a different style of travel. Whether seeking family-friendly fun, peaceful seclusion, adults-only romance, or authentic discovery, Centara’s diverse portfolio blends warm Thai-inspired hospitality with elevated experiences and the stunning beauty of the Indian Ocean for every guest, every generation, and every moment.

The recent completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a groundbreaking multi-island destination, has doubled Centara’s presence in the Maldives, welcoming guests to discover a quartet of retreats thoughtfully designed to match their unique needs.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Aquatic adventures take centre stage at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. The first of two properties in The Atollia by Centara is an enchanting underwater world-themed family resort that invites guests of all ages to connect and explore together. At the heart of the resort is an expansive water complex with lagoon pools, thrilling water slides, and the Maldives’ longest lazy river. Spacious beachfront and overwater villas feature bunk beds in every family room. Then for young guests there’s the Kids’ Club, water playground, and Games Room to ensure fun for children and teens alike. From the kid-focused Candy Spa and rejuvenating SPA Cenvaree for adults, every moment is curated to deliver boundless fun for the whole family.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Now open as the crowning jewel of The Atollia, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is a sophisticated private retreat, where gracious Thai hospitality meets Maldivian allure. Connected to Centara Mirage by a stunning bridge, the resort offers 142 elegant beachfront and overwater villas and residences ranging from 78 – 290 square metres of stylish indoor-outdoor living. With private pools, Jacuzzis, or both, each accommodation has been crafted to complement the island’s natural charm, providing guests as much connection or seclusion as they desire with endless personal space and unrivalled private stretches of sand and sea.

Savour bold flavours at The Gallery, where live tandoor and teppan grills set the tone for lively all-day dining. Soak up the Mediterranean beach club vibes at Bluefin with fresh seafood and live music, unwind with a glass of champagne at Sunset Social, or enjoy an elevated evening at The Club, an intimate venue offering expertly paired tapas and wines. Spa Cenvaree Retreat delivers transformative wellness journeys, while dedicated clubs for little ones and teens, and lagoon-style pools with a swim-up bar let all ages relax in serene indulgence.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Tucked away in the tranquil North Malé Atoll, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only haven where a collection of beachfront and overwater villas – some featuring outdoor bathtubs or steps straight into the sea – invite moments of connection and relaxation. With seven sensational restaurants and bars, thrilling water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this ultimate tropical hideaway offers endless ways to unwind, explore, and celebrate, including bespoke weddings and underwater ceremonies!

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, the first international member of The Centara Collection, welcomes guests to experience an immersive journey in the South Ari Atoll. This one-of-a-kind resort grants couples, friends, and families access to an award-winning house reef teeming with marine life, PADI diving, guided shipwreck exploration, and unforgettable wildlife encounters with whale sharks and more. At the same time, beachfront and overwater pool villas offer space to rest, recharge, and revel in unparalleled sea views for a truly authentic island adventure.

“The Maldives has long been synonymous with high-end luxury and exclusivity, often seen as a destination reserved for a select few,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital, Tom Thrussell. “By expanding our footprint and offering four distinct experiences, Centara is making the magic of the Maldives more inclusive and accessible – while staying true to our warm, Thai-inspired hospitality and world-class service. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to experience the Maldives in a way that’s meaningful, memorable, and uniquely their own.”

All four Centara resorts are conveniently located just a short speedboat or seaplane ride from Malé’s Velana International Airport – making it easier than ever to experience an unforgettable stay in paradise.

To learn more about Centara in the Maldives, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.