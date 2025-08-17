Star Princess completes sea trials

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2025: Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-Class ship, the Star Princess, currently under build at the Fincantieri shipyard, has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of its sea trials.

The ship is on track to welcome its first guests on 4 October 2025, sailing the scenic Mediterranean from Barcelona.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Star Princess.

During these final sea trials from 9 to 12 August, Star Princess departed the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, for the Adriatic Sea, where the vessel completed a comprehensive series of tests, including steering, navigation systems, and propulsion. As the second ship in the Princess fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Star Princess represents a significant step forward in reducing emissions.

To optimise both power efficiency and manoeuvrability, the vessel is fitted with two Azipod propulsion units, providing 360-degree thrust for both forward and reverse movement, along with four large controllable pitch bow thrusters, enabling precise lateral manoeuvring.

Currently under final construction at Fincantieri, the 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess – sister to Sun Princess will feature 30 dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activity offerings, and accommodations, including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony rooms, each offering a private getaway with exclusive amenities, spaces and rooms.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their rooms.

Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas; and Spellbound by Magic Castle, the captivating speakeasy experience born from a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon, The Magic Castle.

Star Princess will debut with an inaugural season featuring sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska.

Voyages are available for booking now at Star Princess Cruise Ship — Ship Information.