UOB extends Michelin Guide partnership

SINGAPORE, 22 July 2025: UOB has announced that it is the Global Principal Partner of The Michelin Guide Hotels, the first time a Singapore company has partnered with the distinguished ratings authority on an international scale.

The bank’s customers will soon be able to enjoy exclusive, curated experiences and access to the world’s best hotels.

The partnership reinforces the bank’s leadership position in delivering exclusive lifestyle privileges across dining, entertainment, and travel, positioning Singapore and ASEAN as discerning purveyors of exceptional experiences. This aligns with The Michelin Guide Hotel Selection’s emphasis on excellence, quality, consistency, character, value, and contribution to local culture.

UOB’s partnership with The Michelin Guide Hotels builds on the bank’s existing collaboration with Michelin in the dining sector, where it serves as the official bank partner for The Michelin Guide Restaurants in Malaysia and Thailand.

“We are proud to be the inaugural partner of the Michelin Guide Hotels, as it will soon honour the most outstanding hotels around the world by unveiling its first-ever Global Michelin Key selection,” said UOB Head, Group Personal Financial Services, Jacquelyn Tan.