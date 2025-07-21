Star Princess scales up theatrical productions

SINGAPORE, 22 July, 2025: Princess Cruises has revealed a new entertainment lineup for its newest Sphere-class ship, Star Princess, which includes two original theatrical productions, a stargazing candlelight concert series, and an ensemble of global performers from 24 countries ready to bring every corner of the ship to life.

The 4,300-guest, 175,500-ton Star Princess, sister ship to award-winning Sun Princess, sets sail on 4 October 2025 and will debut an inaugural season across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Voyages are on sale now.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. The newest Sphere-class ship, Star Princess.

The ship’s Princess Arena combines grand-scale productions with the most technically advanced theatre at sea, featuring atmospheric live music in the breathtaking glass-enclosed Dome atop Star Princess, as well as vibrant pop-up performances in the glass-enclosed Piazza, which boasts a retractable stage.

The two new productions are Meridian and Illuminate. Meridian is a sweeping, cinematic spectacle of longing and liberation, set to a lush original score and reimagined chart-toppers. Against a backdrop of glittering masked balls and roaring engine rooms, the luminous collision of high society and hidden truths brings the windswept destiny of noblewoman Arabella Dovewood to life. Under the velvet canopy of a nostalgic circus tent, Illuminate features a sweeping, multi-generational pop score. Guided by a troupe of characters embodying the ringmaster’s many facets, the audience will journey through breathtaking spectacles that bend reality.

Viva La Música returns from premiering on Sun Princess, choreographed by famed Latin American talent Liz Imperio, known for her work with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Gloria Estefan. Featuring Latin soundtrack favourites like Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” this high-energy celebration brings the irresistible rhythms of Latin America to the sea.

Entertainment on Star Princess reaches beyond the theatre, from vibrant deck soirées under the stars and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall with a sparkling twist. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or soak in an atmosphere that truly comes alive after dark.

Step into a world of enchantment with the Princess Cruises Candlelight Concert Series. This extraordinary new experience transforms the Dome atop Star Princess into a glowing haven of music and light. Guests will be swept away by mesmerising live performances that blend cinematic storytelling with stirring musical artistry, creating a magical fusion of sight, sound, and atmosphere unlike anything else at sea.

Princess Jamz is a 45-minute sound spectacular that showcases the incredible talents of the 15-member Princess World Orchestra, led by the Cruise Director. Set in the heart of the ship, this dynamic live performance fills the Piazza with rich, vibrant music and unforgettable energy, inviting guests to sit back, soak it in, and enjoy every thrilling moment.

Also taking place in the Piazza, Princess Cruises invites guests to experience the all-new Celestial Champagne Soirée, an unforgettable multimedia celebration under the stars, premiering exclusively aboard Star Princess. This enchanting evening event dazzles with immersive light, sound, and visual storytelling — all culminating in Princess’ iconic Champagne Waterfall, a beloved tradition that continues to sparkle with timeless elegance.