S Hotels & Resorts teams up with GHA

BANGKOK, 22 July 2025: S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the international hospitality company under Singha Estate PCL, has confirmed its partnership with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).

It will join GHA Discovery, a curated collection of independent hospitality brands that is arguably the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Effective since 1 July, SHR will introduce SAii Discovery, its new loyalty programme within the global GHA Discovery programme. Guests staying at SAii Laguna Phuket, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Koh Samui Villas and Santiburi Koh Samui will enjoy exclusive member benefits, rewards, and personalised experiences from the moment they join. These include instant savings, room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and curated Local Experiences that connect travellers with the culture of each destination.

SAii Laguna Phuket, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, and Santiburi Koh Samui are proud members of GHA’s Green Collection — a portfolio of hotels and resorts that are mindful of their environmental impact and the ecosystems in which they operate.

“Our partnership with Global Hotel Alliance and our inclusion in GHA Discovery, with its over 30 million loyal members, opens up exceptional opportunities for SHR, said S Hotels & Resorts CEO Michael Marshall.