Travel Meet Asia 2025 wraps up

SINGAPORE, 1 July 2025: The 2025 edition of Travel Meet Asia (TMA), held from 25–26 June at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, successfully concluded, marking two days of high-value business, dynamic networking and forward-looking discussions.

Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, this year’s event reaffirmed Travel Meet Asia’s position as a focused and agile B2B platform tailored to the travel and tourism industry across Asia.

From left to right: Budi Tirtawisata, CEO of PT. Panorama Sentrawisata; Katrina Leung, Managing Director & Vice President Asia Pacific at Messe Berlin; Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism Indonesia and Darren Seah, Executive Director, Messe Berlin Asia Pacific.

The event was officially opened by Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, whose presence underscored Indonesia’s growing influence in the regional travel ecosystem.

“We are proud to support Travel Meet Asia 2025 as a vital platform to connect Indonesia’s tourism industry with key partners across Asia-Pacific. It offered a valuable opportunity to showcase our diverse destinations — from Priority Tourism Destinations like Lake Toba and Borobudur to vibrant hubs such as Greater Bali and Jakarta. We also highlighted our award-winning tourism villages that reflect Indonesia’s rich culture and sustainable tourism potential. We invited all stakeholders to explore Indonesia and collaborate in shaping a more inclusive tourism future,” commented Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism Indonesia.

Travel Brands Drive B2B Momentum

The exhibition floor was a hub of targeted engagement, welcoming prominent regional and international companies including: The Ascott Limited, Meliá Hotels International, Millennium Group, Business Events Sarawak, DidaTravel, Resorts World Sentosa, Miki Travel, SUNRATE, Khiri Travel, Ama Waterways, TUI Hotels & Resorts, Bintan Resorts, New World Saigon Hotel, Tokyu Hotels Asia, Heritance Aarah & Adaaran Resorts, Nippon Travel Agency, Wow India Travel & Tours, Seeru and Congress Rental Indonesia.

The event delivered quality meetings and renewed business partnerships across key travel verticals, supported by a strong mix of local and international participants.

640 Minutes of expert-led Insights

This year’s conference programme was one of the event’s major highlights, with over 640 minutes of content spread across 22 sessions and featuring 40 renowned speakers. Key themes included market trends, destination marketing, business travel, accommodations, travel technology, and transportation.

Looking Ahead

As the industry continues to evolve, Travel Meet Asia remains committed to providing a dedicated, focused, and efficient platform for building business and advancing dialogue within Asia’s travel ecosystem.

Travel Meet Asia 2026 will take place from 23 to 24 June 2026 in Indonesia.

For further updates and access to post-show highlights, visit: www.travelmeetasia.com