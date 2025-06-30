Marriott opens on Jomtien Bay Pattaya

BANGKOK, 1 July 2025: Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa, under Marriott Hotels, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, opens this week at this famous beachside town on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard.

The resort commands a prime location, just steps from Jomtien Beach and a short commute over the headland to the main bay of Pattaya. Bangkok is a two-and-a-half-hour drive away, and the resort can be reached from three international airports: U-Tapao (30 minutes), Suvarnabhumi (two hours), and Don Mueang (three hours).

The resort features 289 rooms and suites, ranging from 33 sqm deluxe rooms to 57 sqm family rooms with bunk beds, as well as spacious premium suites with up to 88 sqm space.

Pattaya Marriott Resort and Spa also sets the stage to host events, featuring four flexible meeting rooms that cater to various social gatherings, from team-building weekends and training sessions to corporate seminars and sunset cocktail receptions. Families can choose from three pools: a dedicated children’s pool, thrilling water slides, and a stunning infinity pool for all to enjoy.

Michael Hogan has been appointed the resort’s General Manager.