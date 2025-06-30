TransNusa increases Singapore flights

JAKARTA, 1 July 2025: TransNusa Aviation Mandiri will increase its scheduled flights from Jakarta to Singapore from twice daily to three daily to meet Indonesia’s school holiday travel demand.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, said: “Our expansion plans are mainly based on our passengers’ needs, demands and travelling trends. For example, in Indonesia, July is the favoured travelling period, especially during our school holidays.

TransNusa CEO Datuk Bernard Francis.

“Starting July 1, we will increase our scheduled flight frequency from Jakarta to Singapore from twice daily to three times daily,” Datuk Francis said, adding that the additional scheduled flight will be in effect until 31 July this year.

The additional flight, 8B155, will depart from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 1830 and arrive at Changi Airport at 2115.

Flight 8B156 will depart Changi Airport at 2205 and arrive at Jakarta Airport at 2255.

TransNusa currently operates two daily flights from Jakarta to Singapore, departing the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 0755 and 1210, respectively. Flights from Singapore to Jakarta depart at 1145 and 1530.

Regarding TransNusa’s domestic market, the airline will increase its scheduled flights from Jakarta to Singkawang to daily starting this week up from the current four times weekly.

TransNusa scheduled flights will depart from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 1145 and arrive at the Singkawang Airport at 1325, while the return flight will depart Singkawang Airport at 1410 and arrive in Jakarta at 1550.