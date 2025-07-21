MIRI, Sarawak, 22 July 2025: Sarawak will take centre stage in the global scientific community with the 17th International Conference on Materials Processing and Characterisation (ICMPC 2025), scheduled to take place from 27 to 29 November 2025.

To be held at the Imperial Hotel, Miri, this conference will bring together leading researchers, engineers, and academics from around the world, including the US, Brunei Darussalam, India, and South Africa, to explore the future of materials science and its role in driving technological advancements and sustainable development.

Yii (seventh left), Lee (sixth right), Sujan (fifth right), Amelia (sixth left) and other distinguished guests pose for a photo during the press conference last Friday for the 17th International Conference on Materials Processing and Characterisation (ICMPC 2025).

The conference, a long-standing event with previous editions in the UK and India, is hosted by Curtin University Malaysia in partnership with the Sarawak Government through the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) and the Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology (GRIET), India, supported by BusinessEvents Sarawak (BESarawak).

The conference will serve as a critical platform for accelerating key PCDS 2030 objectives, including the development of high-value manufacturing, the downstream processing of Sarawak’s rich natural resources, such as rare earth elements, and the transition to a green economy powered by renewable energy.

YB Mayor Adam Yii, Mayor of Miri City Council and Chairman of the Miri Business Events Committee (MBEC), highlighted the conference’s strategic importance for Sarawak’s future.

“Hosting the 17th ICMPC in Sarawak is a direct reflection of our commitment to the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030. It aligns with the Sarawak Government’s core mandate to cultivate a new generation of talent and foster a vibrant innovation ecosystem that drives Sarawak towards a high-income, sustainable future.

“We are creating an unparalleled opportunity for our students, researchers, and local industries to engage with cutting-edge knowledge. This exchange is essential for building the skilled human capital we need to lead in high-value manufacturing, renewable energy, and the digital economy.”

Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen, Pro Vice-Chancellor, President and Chief Executive of Curtin University Malaysia, said it was a great honour for the university to host such a prestigious international conference, bringing together leading minds from around the world to drive innovation in sustainable materials and technologies. “The conference reflects Curtin’s strong commitment to global collaboration and its strategic vision of transforming lives and communities through education and research with real-world impact. I am confident that the event would spark meaningful dialogue and solutions.”

Professor Sujan Debnath of Curtin University Malaysia, serving as Conference Chair, commented on the scientific significance of the event: “At Curtin University Malaysia, we are proud to conduct high-impact research that contributes to these solutions. This conference will be a crucible for new ideas, fostering collaborations that will shape the future of technology and sustainable development.”

Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak, adds: “The 17th ICMPC is a prime example of a legacy-driven business event that aligns with Sarawak’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030. The knowledge exchanged and networks built here will catalyse tangible progress towards Sarawak’s shared goals of economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability, leaving a powerful legacy long after the conference concludes.” For more information on the conference programme, submission guidelines, and registration, visit the official website at www.icmpc.com.

For more information: https://businesseventssarawak.com/