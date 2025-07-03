Hong Kong campaign drills down to Km2 plot

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2025: Cathay Pacific has unveiled The Most Fun Per Km2, a new travel campaign inviting travellers across the Southeast Asia region to discover Hong Kong’s hidden treasures within a designated km2.

Hong Kong has witnessed a 12% year-on-year jump in visitor arrivals since the start of 2025, signalling a growing interest in the city as a travel destination. Celebrating the richness and diversity of Hong Kong, this campaign surprises travellers by shining a spotlight on the city’s boundless energy, inviting both first-time visitors and seasoned explorers to uncover endless adventures in every square kilometre.

Centre: The Most Fun Per Km2 campaign visual

Left and right: Screenshots from Irny’s and Kai’s adventures in Hong Kong. Photo credits: Cathay Pacific

Launched in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, The Most Fun Per Km2 (square km) kicks off by following three passionate travellers – Kai, Irny, and Suhada – as they make their way through Hong Kong, finding exclusive attractions within the square kilometre they are assigned.

Cathay Pacific’s SEA Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle Jonathan Ng said: “Through The Most Fun Per Km2, we’re highlighting how every corner of Hong Kong – whether in downtown Central or the outlying islands – is packed with excitement, culture, and discovery.”

He continued, “Hong Kong may span just 1,104 Km2, but it is a bustling metropolis offering a kaleidoscope of experiences. It’s astonishing how in one corner, one can find neon-lit night markets and art-filled lanes, and in the next, serene temples and calming waterfronts – proving that no two square kilometres are ever the same. And as the home carrier of Hong Kong, we’re very proud to be part of that journey to help travellers experience all that the city has to offer.”

To inspire travellers to enjoy all that Hong Kong has to offer, the campaign adopts a fun and social-led approach to convey the spirit of The Most Fun Per Km2, where audiences can experience a slice of Hong Kong’s diversity in bite-sized itineraries through the adventures of the three travellers.

Kai will roam the stilt-house streets and bustling waterfront of Tai O, uncovering the charm of this historic fishing village. Often described as the “Venice of the East”, Kai will soak in panoramic views on a boat tour, savour the silkiest tofu pudding at Tofu Grandma Station, and buy cute souvenirs at the Shui Mui store.

Meanwhile, lifestyle blogger Irny will wander through the neon-lit buildings and vibrant streets of Tsim Sha Tsui, introducing Muslim-friendly eateries such as Marouf & Puff Bake, and exploring vintage finds. A reflection of Hong Kong’s multicultural and inclusive spirit, Muslim travellers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining, nature exploration and souvenir shopping in the city.

Lastly, culture curator Suhada will reveal heritage landmarks that have been transformed into trendy hotspots in Central. She will be visiting the rejuvenised Central Market, uncovering antique finds along Cat Street, and sipping coffee from a former jail cell at On The Hill Coffee Bar in Tai Kwun, now a heritage and arts centre.

Watch their travel chronicles here, and discover curated experiences, hidden gems, and attractive fares – all designed to inspire visitors to explore every square kilometre of the city.

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Regional Director of Southeast Asia Liew Chian Jia said, “We’re delighted to partner with Cathay Pacific on this campaign that brings to life the incredible depth and diversity of Hong Kong. By spotlighting hidden gems and local experiences, both familiar and beyond the usual visitor hotspots, the campaign reveals just how much variety and excitement can be found throughout the city. We hope it inspires travellers to rediscover Hong Kong in new and unexpected ways.”

Leo Singapore Group Executive Creative Director, Asheen Naidu added: “Our creative vision behind the campaign was to showcase the juxtaposition that defines Hong Kong, where its densely packed streets turn into a canvas for endless discovery. We wanted to highlight how proximity fuels possibility; where a Michelin-starred restaurant, a tucked-away jazz bar, and a shopper’s paradise can all exist within just one square kilometre.”

In addition to the attractions showcased in the campaign, visitors have much more to look forward to as they plan their travels to the city this year. An exciting lineup of events awaits in the upcoming months, including major K-Pop concerts by Riize and LE SSERAFIM, as well as the Hong Kong Football Festival featuring international clubs such as AC Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool FC, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Get to know more via Cathay Pacific’s offers and Discover Hong Kong.