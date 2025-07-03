Philippine Airlines takes off to Danang

MANILA, 4 July 2025: Philippine Airlines launched its new Manila – Danang direct flights on Tuesday, 1 July, with Flight PR585 departing Manila at 1110.

The Philippine flag carrier begins the service with three weekly flights linking Manila, the Philippines’ capital, with the coastal city of Danang in central Vietnam.

Philippines’ national airline said it plans to increase to four weekly flights by November 2025. The early morning departure from Manila ensures passengers can enjoy a full day in Danang, making the most of their trip from the moment they arrive.

Various local officials and aviation stakeholders celebrated the inaugural flight with a send-off ceremony at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We at Philippine Airlines are proud to celebrate our inaugural service linking Manila and Danang,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall. “As we welcome Danang to our global network, PAL now serves three destinations in Vietnam, more than in any other ASEAN country, and that speaks of the solid bond of friendship that unites the Filipino and Vietnamese people. We look forward to flying travellers to the gateway of central Vietnam.”

Danang is gaining popularity as a prime holiday destination due to its diverse tourism offerings, thriving food and café scene, cultural experiences, scenic views, and easy access to UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Currently, PAL operates 24 weekly nonstop flights to cities in Vietnam — Danang, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), and Hanoi, including three weekly flights that directly connect Cebu with Ho Chi Minh City.

For the Danang flights, PAL is deploying Airbus A321 jetliners that accommodate up to 199 passengers, offering both business class and economy class service options.

Flight schedule for the new Manila-Danang service