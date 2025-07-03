Scoot broadens reach in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced Thursday the launch of new flight services to Danang and Nha Trang in Vietnam, and Kota Bharu in Malaysia.

These flights will commence progressively between October and November 2025.

Photo credit: Scoot. A320.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Scoot will also launch services to Medan and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia, and Okinawa in Japan, during the Northern Winter 2025 season that starts in late October.

Danang is known for its beautiful beaches, numerous bridges and natural beauty like the Marble Mountains. It also provides easy access to the UNESCO World Heritage site, My Son Sanctuary, and ancient towns like Hoi An and Hue. Further south in Vietnam, Nha Trang’s bustling nightlife and fresh seafood are a draw for those seeking a tropical getaway.

Three times weekly flights to Danang will begin on 20 October 2025 using an Airbus A320. Flights will progressively increase to daily flights by December 2025.

Two times weekly flights to Nha Trang will commence on 21 November 2025, operated by the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, and will progressively increase to five times weekly flights by January 2026.

Kota Bharu, known for its royal palaces, riverside mosques and bustling markets, is a cultural and historical hub in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. It offers travellers an authentic glimpse into traditional Malay culture, including Rebana Ubi (traditional drums), Silat Dance and Wayang Kulit (shadow puppetry).

Scoot will operate twice-weekly flights to Kota Bharu, starting from 26 October 2025, using the E190-E2 aircraft.

One-way economy class fares start from SGD115 to Danang, SGD78 to Kota Bahru and SGD135 to Nha Trang, inclusive of taxes.

The new flights opened for bookings on Thursday, 3 July, via Scoot’s website and mobile application, and will be progressively available through other channels.

With the launch of services to Kota Bharu, Danang and Nha Trang, Scoot will operate 115 weekly flights to 12 cities in Malaysia and 44 weekly flights to five cities in Vietnam.

In addition to the new destinations, Scoot will also make adjustments to its network from July 2025, in anticipation of increased demand for air travel.

In Southeast Asia, Scoot will increase flights to several destinations. Flights to Jakarta, Indonesia, will increase from 25 to 28 flights weekly, starting in July 2025.

The Philippines will see services to Clark increase from five to seven flights per week starting from August 2025.

Flights to Davao will increase from 10 to 12 times weekly, as well as Manila, from 13 to 14 times weekly, as of September 2025. Seven of the weekly services will use Boeing 787 widebody aircraft. Thailand will also see services to Hat Yai increase from 10 to 11 weekly from September 2025.

Flights to Australia increase

As previously reported, Scoot will also increase its frequencies to Australia. Flights to Perth will increase from 12 to 14 times weekly starting in August 2025, while flights to Sydney will increase from 10 to 14 times weekly starting in July 2025.

Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said: “We are excited to broaden Scoot’s network with these new destinations. At the same time, the increased flight frequencies to certain cities in the upcoming months leading up to the year-end holiday season will support higher demand. We will continue to seek new growth opportunities and expand our footprint in the region, to connect our customers to more destinations, new adventures and unique experiences.”

In addition to the sales launch for the new destinations, limited-time promotional fares to select destinations will be available on Scoot’s website and mobile application from 8 to 13 July 2025.