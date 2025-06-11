Indonesia’s AirAsia’s president moves on

JAKARTA, 12 June 2025: AirAsia Aviation Group Limited (AirAsia) has confirmed that a structured leadership transition is currently underway at the company, following Veranita Yosephine’s recent departure as President Director of Indonesia AirAsia (IAA), which became effective on 28 May 2025.

The group has appointed (Plt) Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman as Acting President Director. He will lead management and anchor operational responsibilities at IAA while retaining his existing portfolio as Director of Corporate Safety and Quality.

Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman (left) with Lukman F Laisa, Director General of Civil Aviation Indonesia.

In addition, he has also been appointed to concurrently serve as the President Director of PT AirAsia Indonesia Tbk (AAID/CMPP), which is the holding company of IAA. Captain Achmad will be fully supported by the management team and all levels of the company to ensure smooth operations across all departments until the group appoints a permanent successor.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “AirAsia extends its deepest appreciation to Veranita for her contributions, commitment, and leadership during her tenure. Under her guidance, Indonesia AirAsia has achieved significant milestones in expanding the airline’s international connectivity and strengthening its position as the airline of choice for the Indonesian public.”

“As we navigate this transition and position for further growth in Indonesia, we remain fully committed to a smooth and well-managed leadership handover. Captain Achmad Sadikin will serve as Acting President Director during this interim period as the group undertakes a strategic process to identify the next President Director of Indonesia AirAsia.”

As President Director of Indonesia AirAsia since October 2019, Veranita has led Indonesia AirAsia’s recovery through the Cobi pandemic while also significantly expanding the airline’s international network. This expansion includes launching new routes outside ASEAN, such as Hong Kong, and enhancing connectivity to Australia with flights to Perth, Cairns, Darwin, and Adelaide.