LOT adds summer flights to Mediterranean islands

SINGAPORE, 1 June 2026: LOT Polish Airlines launched on 30 May flights from its home base, Warsaw, to Crete and Mallorca, two popular summer destinations in the Mediterranean.

Flights to both destinations operate three times per week during the summer season, providing convenient access to two Mediterranean islands famed for their beaches and rich local culture.

Photo credit: LOT Polish Airlines flies to Mallorca and Crete.

The seasonal flights connect Warsaw with two popular Mediterranean destinations — Heraklion, Crete, and Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca.

Flights on the Warsaw-Mallorca route operate three times per week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Flight LO447 departs from Chopin Airport at 1135 with the return flight LO448 scheduled at 1550.

LOT Polish Airlines’ flights from Warsaw to Heraklion are also three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

On Mondays and Saturdays, flight LO619 departs from Warsaw Airport at 1145, with the return flight LO620 scheduled for 1640 local time. On Fridays, the departure to Heraklion is scheduled for 1020, and the return flight to Warsaw for 1520.

The two summer routes allow passengers to travel directly from Warsaw to some of the most popular Mediterranean islands.

Heraklion, the capital of Crete, is one of the most popular Greek holiday destinations, offering a blend of history, culture, and relaxation by the Mediterranean Sea.

Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Balearic Islands, has long remained one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe, attracting tourists with its picturesque beaches, charming old town, and well-developed tourist infrastructure.

Tickets are available through all sales channels, including the airline’s website and mobile app, as well as LOT travel agents.

(Source: LOT Polish Airlines)