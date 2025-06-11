HK Express expands Malaysia flights

HONG KONG, 12 June 2025: HK Express Airways confirms the launch of a direct route from its home base, Hong Kong, to Kuala Lumpur (Subang — Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport SZB) with daily flights commencing 1 August 2025.

The flight time on the new route will be four hours, using an A320 configured with 180 seats.

This marks HK Express’ second destination in Malaysia after Penang, offering travellers a whole new way to visit the capital. Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport allows passengers to reach the Kuala Lumpur city centre in just 30 minutes after clearing customs, making it convenient for visiting iconic attractions like the Petronas Twin Towers and Bukit Bintang while also discovering other local Malaysian gems in the capital city. It marks the first direct airline route between Subang and Hong Kong. Other international routes from Subang include Bangkok, Thailand (starting in September — Batik Air), Singapore (both airports — FireFly and Jakarta, Indonesia (TransNusa).

To celebrate the launch of our new Kuala Lumpur (Subang) route, the low-cost airline offered a limited-time promotion for both its Kuala Lumpur (Subang) and Penang routes, with “Ultra Lite” one-way fares starting from just HKD88 (including one small personal item), and “Lite” one-way fares starting from HKD118 (including one small personal item and one cabin baggage).

Flight schedule HKG-SZB

Customers can log in to the HK Express official website or use the mobile app to book discounted tickets for these routes until 2345 on 15 June 2025.

Applicable travel periods are as follows:

Kuala Lumpur (Subang): 1 August to 25 October 2025

Penang: 21 June to 25 October 2025

*Limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply. Fares exclude applicable taxes and surcharges. The final payment amount may vary due to exchange rate fluctuations and will be displayed at checkout.

**All flight schedules are subject to regulatory approval. Final flight details will be available on the official booking page.