STB suspends two travel agents

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board confirms this week it has suspended two travel agencies from conducting travel agent activities under the Travel Agents Act 1975.

The companies have been suspended for failing to submit their Audited Statement of Accounts (AA) and/or Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR). Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, licensees must submit these documents within six months after the close of their financial year.

The suspended travel agencies are as follows:

Information is limited on True Fortune PTE, formerly known as GISIN, and registered in Panday Valley, Singapore. Renaissance Travel PTE, registered on 6 May 1996, has a 29-year business track record as a travel agency and tour operator, primarily serving the outbound travel market.

STB says the suspensions will remain in effect until the required documentation is submitted or for up to 6 months, whichever is earlier. During the period of suspension, the travel agents will be required to fulfil their existing obligations to their customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

In a press statement released Wednesday, STB said it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website, https://trust.stb.gov.sg.