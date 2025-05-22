WTTC names Chair-Elect ahead of Summit

SINGAPORE, 23 MAY 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has named Manfredi Lefebvre as its Chair-Elect, who will take the top post in the association this September.

In the commercial travel world, Lefebvre is the chair of Heritage Group and co-chair of luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent.

(Photo credit AirAsia Move). Manfredi Lefebvre named Chair-Elect of WTTC.

Lefebvre, who will take over the WTTC chair in September during the global tourism body’s 25th Global Summit in Rome, Italy, has been a Member of WTTC for more than 20 years.

He will follow the current Chairman, Greg O’Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”), who has been in the position since November 2023.

One of the most recognised names in Travel & Tourism, Lefebvre brings over four decades of experience in the cruise and leisure industries.

A visionary entrepreneur who transformed Silversea Cruises into a global leader, today, he leads diversified investments through Heritage Group, active across biotechnology, medical technologies, energy transition, real estate, information technology, and premium spirits.

Greg O’Hara, who continues as WTTC Chair until the Global Summit in September, said: “I am delighted to announce Manfredi Lefebvre as the Chair-Elect. His experience and dedication to a sector he loves mark him out as a great future chairman.

“Serving WTTC and our members has been a privilege, and I am delighted to be handing the baton to Manfredi, a renowned force in the global Travel & Tourism sector.”

Manfredi Lefebvre said: “As the longest-serving member of the World Travel & Tourism Council, I am elated to be appointed to this esteemed position.”

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Greg for his immense and continuing contribution to WTTC, his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership during his tenure.

“I am delighted to welcome Manfredi as our new Chairman. A powerhouse in our sector, he brings with him decades of experience. Under his stewardship, I am sure we will achieve unprecedented success in a sector outpacing the global economy for many years.”