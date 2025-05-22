Bakuun and HBX Group step up partnership

SINGAPORE, 23 MAY 2025: HBX Group, an independent B2B travel technology marketplace, and Bakuun, a leading travel technology provider, have joined forces to roll out a new integration that simplifies hotel connectivity and helps scale accommodation supply across key markets.

The partnership brings Bakuun’s Channel Manager Aggregator, B-Aggregate, into HBX Group’s distribution ecosystem, creating new opportunities for hotels to connect and grow faster and with less complexity.

With this integration, HBX Group gains access to Bakuun’s over 200 Channel Managers and Property Management Systems through a single connection. This means that hotels which previously didn’t have the tech setup to connect with global distributors will now have a new tool to reach demand, unlocking faster onboarding, better efficiency, and stronger visibility.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a global travel powerhouse like HBX Group,” said Bakuun. Group Chief Commercial Officer Doros Theodorou. “This integration reinforces our commitment to simplifying connectivity for the travel industry. With one seamless connection, HBX Group can now unlock direct connectivity to a broader, more diverse accommodation inventory, enabling faster time-to-market and enhanced booking potential.”

HBX Group Senior Vice President Sourcing Paul Anthony added: “Through this partnership with Bakuun we’re removing technical barriers and making it easier for hotels of all sizes to connect to HBX Group and access our global client base. We are simplifying the process and eliminating unnecessary complexity, ensuring a more seamless experience for both sides. This is an important step in strengthening our supply strategy and delivering greater value to our network of partners and clients.”

The integration helps streamline the technical side of hotel onboarding and improves the flow of content, rates and availability — enhancing the overall booking experience for travel distributors. It opens up new revenue opportunities for thousands of hotels that, until now, haven’t had the infrastructure to engage with HBX Group’s platform directly.

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global independent B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback. HBX Group is active in 170 countries, employs more than 3,600 people worldwide and is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange.