Sunway Group teams up with GHA

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 MAY 2025: Sunway Hotels & Resorts, a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts and integrated attractions across Southeast Asia, has joined Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), an alliance of like-minded independent hotel brands.

Effective mid-May 2025, all 11 of Sunway’s hotels and resorts in Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia are part of GHA Discovery, the alliance’s global loyalty programme with 30 million members.

Sunway Hotels & Resorts, visit www.sunwayhotels.com

When they book and stay with Sunway, GHA Discovery members will be rewarded with instant benefits, experiences, and Discovery Dollars (D$1 equals US$1).

With Sunway Discovery, guests can look forward to rewarding stays at nine hotels and resorts in Malaysia. The newly-transformed five-star flagship Sunway Resort Hotel, along with Sunway Pyramid Hotel and Sunway Lagoon Hotel, are all co-located in the spectacular Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, an integrated resort complex along with world-class retail, MICE, entertainment and leisure experiences.

A wealth of attractions in Johor Bahru surrounds the group’s latest property in Malaysia, Sunway Hotel Big Box. Sunway’s hospitality can also be enjoyed in two of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant capital cities: Sunway Hotel Hanoi in Vietnam and Sunway Hotel Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

Sunway will continue to expand this portfolio in future, with new landmark projects set to rise in Ipoh and Penang, as well as a luxury resort nestled amid the mangrove forests of Johor, as it moves into an exciting new era of expansion and internationalisation.

GHA, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, has grown to a collection of more than 45 brands with over 850 hotels, resorts and palaces in 100 countries. The GHA Discovery loyalty programme now generates USD2.7 billion in revenue and 11 million room nights per year. GHA also shares Sunway’s deep commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

As part of the Sunway Discovery launch, all GHA members will earn double D$ when they book their stay at Sunway properties. The booking period is open until 30 September 2025, while the stay is until 30 April 2026. The D$ earned will be valid for 12 months from the date of issuance.