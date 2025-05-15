Travel Meet Asia 2025 to drive tourism growth

SINGAPORE, 16 MAY 2025: Southeast Asia’s premier B2B travel trade show, Travel Meet Asia 2025, will bring together high-level decision-makers from the leisure, MICE and business travel sectors in Jakarta on 25 and 26 June to unlock the full potential of strategic source markets in the region.

This year’s edition, attracting top travel buyers and sellers for the two-day B2B show, will convene at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue in the Indonesian capital from 25 to 26 June.

The show facilitates targeted market access and empowers businesses to explore new growth opportunities through one-to-one meetings, curated networking, and expert-led conference sessions.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism Indonesia, will attend as the Guest of Honour and officiate the opening ceremony of Travel Meet Asia 2025, underscoring the government’s strategic commitment to strengthening international tourism partnerships and stimulating economic growth across Southeast Asia.

Early-bird registration for trade visitors is now open through 20 June 2025. Trade visitors are encouraged to secure their tickets at preferential rates to guarantee access to one-to-one appointments and exclusive conference sessions designed to shape the future of the region’s travel industry.

Exhibitor Line-Up: Asia and Beyond Showcased

Leading travel companies have confirmed their participation as exhibitors, including: The Ascott Limited, Celyon Escapade, CN Travel Group, Crossing Vietnam, DidaTravel, DMC Asia Plus – Vietnam, Hoian Memories Land, Khiri Travel, Little Bhutan, Miki Travel, Nippon Travel Agency, SUNRATE, Sutera Sanctuary Lodges, Meliá Hotels International, Heritance Aarah & Adaaran Resorts, Gofan Safaris & Travel Africa, Resorts World Sentosa, Transsib Voyage, Ama Waterways, TUI Hotels & Resorts, and Wow India Travel & Tours.

Backed by Regional Associations

The event is proudly supported by five leading regional associations: the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), the Association of the Indonesian Tour and Travel Agents (ASTINDO), the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) and the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA). Their support underlines TMA’s credibility and its importance as a platform for market access across Southeast Asia.

Top Buyers Confirmed from Across the Region

More than 400 regional and international buyers have already confirmed their attendance, representing sectors such as incentive travel, corporate travel management, tour operation, and online distribution. The following renowned companies are among those sending their top buyers to participate:

Travel Meet Asia 2025 offers unmatched access to buyers, partners and fresh perspectives for professionals across the travel ecosystem.

Conference Programme: Expert Insights to Shape the Future of Travel

The Travel Meet Asia conference programme will feature a strong line-up of distinguished speakers who will share data-driven insights and practical strategies across six key themes — market overview and trends, travel and destination marketing, hotels & alternative accommodations, MICE & corporate travel, travel technology, transportation & logistics. Highlight speakers include:

Travel Meet Asia 2025 stands as the definitive platform for trade professionals seeking to forge new partnerships, discover emerging trends and unlock the full potential of Southeast Asia’s travel markets.

Early bird registration for trade visitors is now open until 20 June 2025. To learn more and register, visit: travelmeetasia.com/visitor

Book a stand: travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor