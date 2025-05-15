KUCHING, 16 MAY 2025: Marking its debut at the Travel Malaysia Fair (TMF) 2025, held from 2 to 4 May at Singapore EXPO Halls 4 & 5, the event spotlighted Sarawak’s growing appeal as a sustainable, culturally rich, and easily accessible destination for Singaporean travellers.

With Singapore ranking among Sarawak’s top five international markets in 2024 and direct flight connections to Kuching, Miri, and Sibu, the Sarawak Pavilion featured five dedicated sellers, including established travel agencies: Meidi Travel Solutions, Singatour, and EU Holidays.

Offering specially curated packages highlighting Sarawak’s eco-tourism, culture, and adventure offerings, the pavilion served as a dynamic space for networking sessions with Singaporean travel agents to strengthen future collaborations and product development.

“Singapore has always been a vital market for us,” said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “Our presence and participation reaffirm our commitment to deepen engagement with Singapore’s travel community and reconnect with a mature market that values nature, heritage, and convenience. The significant turnout of Singaporean attendees at the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024, supported by convenient direct flights, reflects the strength of this connection and the potential to grow it even further.”

STB is confident that renewed marketing efforts, stronger partnerships, and enhanced air connectivity — including 14 weekly flights operated by Scoot — will continue to drive momentum.

The event builds on the success of previous collaborative campaigns, including the 2024 Tripartite Campaign Agreement between STB, Scoot, and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS), reinforcing Sarawak’s growing presence in Singapore as a bleisure (business + leisure) and eco-cultural destination.

https://www.sarawaktourism.com