TÜRSAB joins the World Travel & Tourism Council

SINGAPORE, 16 MAY 2025: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) welcomes the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) as its newest Association Partner, marking a significant step in strengthening international collaboration across Travel & Tourism.

Based in Istanbul, TÜRSAB is one of the world’s most established and professional tourism organisations, representing nearly 16,000 member travel agencies across Türkiye.

Established in 1972, the Association has long played a leading role in shaping Türkiye’s tourism landscape and driving industry development through advocacy, professional training, and strategic representation.

Operating through 34 Regional Representative Boards and 15 Expert Committees encompassing all major tourism industry segments, TÜRSAB is dedicated to raising professional standards and enhancing global competitiveness.

Its core activities include protecting the rights of travel agencies, delivering industry-focused education programmes, and actively promoting the sector both nationally and internationally.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “We welcome TÜRSAB into our global network of leading Travel & Tourism voices. Türkiye is a vital part of the worldwide tourism economy, and TÜRSAB’s expertise makes it a valuable contributor to our shared vision.

“As we shape a more sustainable and innovative future for the sector, TÜRSAB’s insights and collaboration will help ensure inclusive growth and long-term resilience. We look forward to their active participation and to strengthening ties with Türkiye’s dynamic tourism industry.”

TÜRSAB President Firuz Bağlıkaya commented: “As the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), which continues its way with determination as the world’s largest tourism professional organisation, it is very important for us to participate in an important international organisation such as the World Travel and Tourism Council.”

“We believe that WTTC will add value to TÜRSAB as an international organisation, and likewise, TÜRSAB will make significant contributions to WTTC with its experience and knowledge of more than half a century. With the mutual synergy of WTTC and TÜRSAB, world tourism will greatly benefit.”

The Association also plays a key role in international representation, ensuring Turkish tourism is effectively positioned globally. Through this partnership with WTTC, TÜRSAB is poised to contribute to broader sector-wide discussions on policy, sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.