Star Of The Seas embarks on trials

SINGAPORE, 23 MAY 2025: Sailing one step closer to its debut, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas takes to the open ocean for the first time this week for a series of sea trials.

It marks a key milestone before the new Icon Class ship makes its way to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, for its August 2025 debut.

Over 11 days, over 2,000 experts from the naval architecture, engineering, navigation and design spaces are putting Star to the test across various technical examinations to ensure it’s in ship shape.

From testing how the ship moves through the open water to pushing its engine performance to the limits and more, Star’s journey will cover hundreds of miles before the ship enters its final construction phase at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

Star will deliver eight neighbourhoods that are destinations in themselves for families and vacationers of all ages to make memories with a lineup of thrills like the fastest and tallest waterslides, seven pools and more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained.

The ship will serve up seven-night vacations visiting Eastern or Western Caribbean destinations, including the vacation brand’s top-rated destination, ‘Perfect Day at CocoCay’ in The Bahamas.