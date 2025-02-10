Asian Trails Laos priorities ChildSafe training

BANGKOK, 11 February 2025: Asian Trails emphasises the importance of child safety, placing it at the forefront of all its travel services as the firm’s staff in Laos recently completed ‘ChildSafe’ Awareness training.

ChildSafe is an organisation committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation, particularly in tourism-related settings. The training equips travel firms with the knowledge and skills to identify and respond effectively to potential risks, helping safeguard vulnerable children.

Asian Trails Laos team leaders receive letters of recognition for participating in the ChildSafe Awareness Training.

“This instruction not only strengthens our team’s dedication to ethical and responsible travel practices, it also reinforces our commitment to delivering meaningful and rewarding experiences for our guests. By prioritising child safety, we continue to create a positive and secure environment for children and travellers”, Asian Trails stated in a press statement.