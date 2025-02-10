A damp lease will speed up IndiGo’s expansion

DELHI, India, 11 February 2025: IndiGo, India’s low-cost airline flying short to medium-haul international flights, has signed an agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for a so-called damp lease for a Boeing 787-9 aircraft to introduce long-haul flights to Europe during the summer timetable

In a recent press statement, the airline confirmed the aircraft should arrive in India over the “next few weeks to start operations in March 2025.”

Photo credit: Flynorse.com.

The lease agreement was termed “damp” because Indigo will supply the cabin attendants instead of a wet lease that includes the fee for the aircraft, cockpit crew, and cabin attendants.

The official announcement said the lease agreement “underscores IndiGo’s strategic efforts to expand its geographic reach and provide its customers with more options for international travel.” The aircraft will be deployed on long-haul routes.

The agreement’s initial term is six months, but it can be extended to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals. Both parties remain committed to exploring opportunities to extend the lease period further and extend the contract to cover additional aircraft to accelerate its long-haul expansion.

IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus 350-900 wide-body aircraft with an option for an additional 70 aircraft, with deliveries expected to commence in 2027.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers commented: “As part of our broader strategy to significantly expand our international network, we are pleased to confirm this damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways. Our vision is to transform into a global player by 2030 while having strong roots and continuous expansion in India, and we are strategically moving ahead in that direction.”