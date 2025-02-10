A&K opens Mexico DMC

SINGAPORE, 11 February 2025: Abercrombie & Kent (A&K), a global luxury travel firm, has opened its newest Destination Management Company (DMC) in Mexico, with offices in Mexico City and Merida.

“Mexico is a country renowned for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and warm hospitality,” says A&K veteran Graeme Bull, who was named GM for the new office in Mexico. “Our team is eager to leverage our expertise and passion for crafting authentic travel experiences, showcasing the best of Mexico to our guests.”

With the addition of the Mexico DMC, A&K now operates over 55 offices in more than 30 countries worldwide, representing the largest network of luxury DMCs worldwide. The Mexico DMC marks A&K’s 36th DMC, further solidifying its position as a global leader in luxury travel.

“The opening of our Mexico DMC marks a significant milestone in A&K’s ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences in the Americas,” says A&K Chief Destination Officer Rebecca Osman.

“With Graeme’s leadership and the upcoming property in the Yucatan, we are poised to curate even more extraordinary journeys that delve into the heart of Mexico.”