KUCHING, Malaysia, 11 February 2025: BESarawak reports that the low-cost airline FireFly will start direct flights between Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, effective 24 March 2025.

The airline, part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), will also launch direct flights between Subang and Changi Airport Singapore on the same day. Direct flights from Subang to Kuching will encourage business event organisers to plan meetings in Sarawak and add a new dimension to BESarawak’s pitch to Malaysian corporations offering flights from both KLIA and Subang airports.

FireFly’s new direct flights between Subang and Kuching will make it more convenient for Malaysian residents to attend business events in Sarawak.

Firefly, a subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), will expand its jet operations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (SZB), with two new direct flights to Kuching (KCH) and Changi International Airport (SIN) beginning 24 March with six weekly flights to both destinations increasing to daily flights on 30 March.

Passengers can enjoy all-in, one-way promotional fares from MYR219 to Kuching and MYR189 to Singapore to celebrate the launch.

Firefly’s retrofitted Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be deployed on four routes, offering 28 weekly flights to Kuching, Singapore, Penang and Kota Kinabalu.

Flight Schedule:

BESarawak attends AIME

BESarawak’s sales team is attending the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) from 10 to 12 February at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Melbourne, Australia. Adrian Goh Sze Liang and Farah Mardziah head the BESarawak sales delegation at AIME.

AIME presents business networking opportunities for the BESarawak team to headline Sarawak’s varied business events venues as the state encourages more airlines to offer direct flights to Kuching to support the hosting of international events.

For more information on business events in Sarawak, visit

Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: BESarawak plus FireFly)