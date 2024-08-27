GBA makes it three destinations in Japan

HONG KONG, 28 August 2024: Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) will launch a scheduled service to Yonago in Tottori Prefecture, Japan, starting 27 October 2024. This will make Yonago the airline’s third destination in Japan after Tokyo and Osaka.

GBA will operate three weekly flights between Hong Kong and Yonago (Yonago Kitaro Airport) using a Boeing 737-800. Currently, the airline flies charters on the route due to demand for summer holidays.

Mizuki Shigeru Road features 170 bronze statues of manga characters, such as the one-eyed ghost-boy Kitaro.

Yonago is a major city in the western part of Tottori. It is a well-preserved historical town featuring many natural attractions, including Mount Daisen and Tottori Sand Dune.

A hot spring resort is a popular overnight option. GBA recommends Kaike Onsen for its rejuvenating experience and stunning sunrise views of the Sea of Japan.

Mizuki Shigeru Road is also a popular attraction for children and adults alike. The 800-metre arcade features some 170 bronze statues of manga characters, such as the one-eyed ghost-boy Kitaro, created by the legendary manga artist Shigeru Mizuki.

Flight schedule Hong Kong – Yonago route

GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 from its home base in Hong Kong and currently flies to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, and Haikou with a fleet of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft.