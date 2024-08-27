Bali tops beach search ranking

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024: If searches are the criteria, Thailand’s Pattaya Beach is ahead of Phuket by just one place, according to Agoda’s latest reckoning.

Pattaya was ranked fourth among the top 10 most searched beach destinations in Asia, while Phuket was one place behind in fifth place.

There were no surprises when Bali took the top spot, followed by Okinawa, Japan, in second place. The ever-popular Danang in central Vietnam came in third, and Nha Trang logged sixth place. Malaysia’s Penang took the eighth spot. The Philippines’ stalwarts of popular beach rankings saw Boracay Island in the ninth spot and Cebu rounding off the chart in 10th place.

Digital travel platform Agoda unveiled the top beach destinations in Asia based on accommodation searches ahead of International Beach Day, celebrated on 1 September.

The top 10 most searched beach destinations in Asia, according to Agoda

Bali, Indonesia

Okinawa, Japan

Da Nang, Vietnam

Pattaya, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

Nha Trang, Vietnam

Jeju, South Korea

Penang, Malaysia

Boracay Island, Philippines

Cebu, Philippines

The list, based on accommodation searches made on Agoda for September and October, highlights the most sought-after coastal getaways.

