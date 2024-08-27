Travelport welcomes GBA on board

SINGAPORE, 28 AUGUST 2024: Travelport, a technology company that powers bookings for travel suppliers worldwide, confirms its travel agency customers can access content from Greater Bay Airlines (GBA), Hong Kong’s newest carrier, using the Travelport+ platform.

The new agreement will support GBA’s expansion plans as Travelport+ connects the Hong Kong-based airline to Travelport’s global network of travel retailers.

Travelport’s travel agency customers can search, compare and book GBA’s fares and ancillary services. The agreement also includes GBA’s use of Travelport’s rich content and branding merchandising solutions for ease of use and driving incremental sales.

“We have partnered with Travelport to support our growth strategy and connect with more travel retailers so that we can make it easy for agents and travellers to shop and book with GBA,” said Greater Bay Airlines Chief Operating Officer Stephen Loh.

“We’ve enhanced the multi-source content that our agency customers can search, sell and service in Travelport+ with this new partner agreement that will support GBA to reach more travel retailers and customers as it expands into additional markets,” said Travelport Global Head of Travel Partners Damian Hickey.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, GBA operates flights to seven destinations in China, Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia (Bangkok and Manila).