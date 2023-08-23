RHB Bank signs on as MATTA Fair sponsor

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 August 2023: The Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) inks a significant partnership with RHB Banking Group as the exclusive Platinum Sponsor for the highly anticipated MATTA Fair, which will 1 to 3 September 2023, at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

During the MATTA Fair, RHB Bank will offer attractive card promotions, travel-related deals and discounts and sign-up offers at Level 3 (Main booth) and Level 1 to those who apply for an RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card/-i or RHB Visa Credit Card/-i during Malaysia’s largest travel fair.

from left to right: Marcus Ng Ching Yee, Head, GCB Strategy CoE, Sien Vee Loc, Head, Consumer Finance, Group Community Banking, Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo, Managing Director of Group Community Banking, RHB Banking Group. Sheikh Awadh Abdullah, Deputy President of MATTA Suzaizi Mohd Morshid, Head, Group Sales, Islamic Treasury, Group Treasury & Global Markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome RHB Banking Group as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor. This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and industry growth. Together, we aim to elevate the travel and tourism experience for industry players and travellers,” said MATTA president Nigel Wong.

“The MATTA Fair is a well-loved, highly-anticipated travel and tour exhibition that never fails to draw Malaysians from all ages and walks of life to explore its halls for holiday deals. RHB aims to support the recovery of the local hospitality and tourism industry to pre-Covid-19 levels by linking with travel partners and merchants participating in the MATTA Fair to help improve sales and maximise revenue. As part of our Exclusive Platinum partnership, we have lined up a host of exciting promotions for MATTA Fair’s visitors.

Our enticing offerings reflect our commitment to ensuring that every journey is complemented by unparalleled value and convenience,” said RHB Banking Group managing director of group community banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo.

“RHB Multi-Currency Visa Debit/-i cardholders and RHB Visa Credit/-i cardholders can enjoy great discounts of up to 60% on flight tickets and hotel stay when they purchase travel packages with our travel merchant partner at the MATTA Fair.”

The participation from RHB Bank as the exclusive Platinum Sponsor further aligns with MATTA’s position as a driving force in Malaysia’s tourism industry landscape. The support and expertise of RHB Bank will undoubtedly contribute to the success of upcoming initiatives and events, reinforcing MATTA’s role as a catalyst for positive change and progress within the industry.

It is free admission to the fair open from 1000 to 2100 Friday to Sunday, 1 to 3 September. MATTA provides a complimentary shuttle service to MITEC from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall. Visitors are encouraged to make full use of this service.

ABOUT MATTA

MATTA is the leading and largest national travel association in Malaysia, with close to 3000 members, comprising local tour and travel agents and overseas affiliations. With a full-time secretariat in Kuala Lumpur, its headquarters, MATTA has state chapters in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Johor, Penang, Perak, Kedah/Perlis, Sabah and Sarawak.

(Source: MATTA. See website www.matta.org.my)