Skyscanner takes Hindi language on board

DELHI, India, 24 August 2023: Global travel marketplace Skyscanner launched a new Hindi language experience across its products and services Wednesday as part of the company’s commitment to India’s travel market.

Hindi is the third most widely spoken language globally, and the number of internet users accessing content in Hindi is also rising. With the Indian travel market projected to reach USD125 billion by FY27 and Indians increasingly preferring to book travel online, introducing a new localised experience will benefit travellers and partners alike in metro cities as well as second and third-tier cities across the country.

India’s domestic and international air travel continues to showcase a strong recovery, surpassing pre-covid levels. This reflects travel demand on Skyscanner, with the company observing the highest spike in search volume in 2023 since the pre-pandemic of 2019 for both domestic and international destinations.

Trending routes in August

Srinagar to Jammu

Hyderabad to Bengaluru

Mumbai to Dubai

New Delhi to Seoul

Srinagar to New Delhi

Commenting on the launch, Skyscanner vice president of strategic relations Hugh Aitken said: “The Indian travel market is one of the fastest growing in the world, and we see immense potential to help connect millions of travellers with some of the most ambitious travel providers in the industry.

“When accessing flight options on Skyscanner, travellers will automatically be redirected to the Hindi locale on the airline or OTA site. As well as native language support, we are investing across our entire product portfolio for consumers and our partners in distribution, advertising, and data areas.”

Skyscanner currently works with market-leading Indian partners such as MakeMyTrip, Indigo, Goibibo, SpiceJet, Yatra, EaseMyTrip, and Cleartrip and is constantly looking to expand its network.