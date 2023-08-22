Saudia hands out Green Points

SINGAPORE, 24 August 2023: Saudi Arabian Airlines is investing in an environmentally friendly initiative “Green Points’ programme to reduce emissions and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Saudia claims to be the first airline in the world to implement a points programme that rewards passengers for helping to protect the environment.

Green Points

Passengers can reduce food wastage and landfill contributions by pre-selecting their meals during online check-in – which will also reduce the weight of stock on board and save fuel.

The Green Points programme also encourages guests to travel with less luggage by offering a generous allotment of points. This approach makes a significant contribution towards fuel efficiency. But there is more, starting with electric vertical take-off and landing jets.

eVTOL Jets

Saudia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lilium, a German-based aerospace company, to buy 100 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. With zero operating emissions, the Lilium Jets will enable sustainable and time-saving travel allowing the national flag carrier to play its part in the country’s sustainable air mobility development strategy. With this purchase, the airline intends to launch a state-of-the-art service with new electric point-to-point connections and seamless feeder connections to the Saudia hubs for business-class guests.

Skyteam’s Sustainable Flight Challenge

Through Skyteam’s Sustainable Flight Challenge 2023 (TSFC) Participation, Saudia commits to sharing its sustainable innovations and insights, which help reduce its environmental impact while alternative fuel sources are being researched. The airline won the ‘best customer engagement’ and ‘best employee engagement’ awards in last year’s edition. It was also a finalist in three other categories: ‘greatest CO2 reduction medium-haul, ‘lowest CO2 emissions ground-handling and ‘best sustainable innovation (in-flight)’.

A321neo aircraft

Saudia is expanding its fleet with the new A321neo aircraft, with 20 new aircraft joining the fleet by 2026. The main reason behind the purchase of the aircraft is its ability to run on much less fuel. The A320 family of aircraft have saved 20 million tons of Co2 since the A320neo came into service globally in 2016.

Saudia CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy commented: “We are continually striving to reduce our environmental impact by buying fuel-efficient aircraft such as Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Electrical Vertical Take-off and Landing jets with Lilium, as well as the order of CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power our new fleet of Airbus A321neo.”

(Source: Saudia Arabian Airlines)